Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 302,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,270. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

