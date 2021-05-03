Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $128.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.