Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.