Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

