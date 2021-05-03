Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $316,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.98 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

