Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 625 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

