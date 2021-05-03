Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 26,390 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

