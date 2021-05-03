Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 35,332 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 2.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $177.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

