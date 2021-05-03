Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 43,928 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

