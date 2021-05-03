Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

