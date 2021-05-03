Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $20.41 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $496.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

