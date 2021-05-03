Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

