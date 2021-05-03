Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $102.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

