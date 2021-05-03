Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

