China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

CBPO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.99. 24,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,695. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

