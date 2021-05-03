China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,142,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 5,205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.62 on Monday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

