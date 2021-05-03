China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 573,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SNP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 102,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,934. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

