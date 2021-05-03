Chronologic Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $321,194.34 and approximately $246.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

