CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. 35,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 1,204.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 303,980 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

