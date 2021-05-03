CIBC Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.32. 172,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,170. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.