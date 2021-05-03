CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.32. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.37 and a 1-year high of C$35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

