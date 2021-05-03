CIBC Upgrades Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) to Outperform

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $20.32 on Monday. Information Services has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

