Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLOK stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.