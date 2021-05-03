Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 142,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,599,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 206,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 138,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,506 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.