Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $488.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

