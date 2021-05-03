Citigroup Reaffirms “Focus List” Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Citigroup reiterated their focus list rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.