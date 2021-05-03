Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Citizens & Northern worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.70 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $395.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

