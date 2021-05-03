Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $318,222.71 and $1,790.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004711 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,058,771 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

