Clarius Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $186.99 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.