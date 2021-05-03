Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $819.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $772.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.