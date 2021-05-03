Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

PGR opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

