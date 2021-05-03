Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $214.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

