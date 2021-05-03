Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

