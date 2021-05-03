Claude H. Denker III Sells 15,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.