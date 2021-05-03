CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

