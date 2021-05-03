Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.