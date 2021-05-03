Collective (CO2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,160.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $361,378.18 and approximately $7,160.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.