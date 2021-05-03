Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,824. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

