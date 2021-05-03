Comerica Bank Has $31.80 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $336,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

