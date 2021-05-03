Comerica Bank Has $52.72 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. 384,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The company has a market cap of $258.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.