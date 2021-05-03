Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.96 on Monday, hitting $508.51. 120,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

