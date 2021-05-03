Comerica Bank Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $596.31. 99,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.88 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.51. The company has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

