Comerica Bank Sells 6,504 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 254,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

