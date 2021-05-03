Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.