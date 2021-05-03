Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.97

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 77014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

