CommerceBlock Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

