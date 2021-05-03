Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.