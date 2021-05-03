Comparing Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) & The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -5.15% -16.48% -6.05% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forward Industries and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A The AZEK 1 3 13 1 2.78

The AZEK has a consensus target price of $43.71, indicating a potential downside of 9.47%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and The AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.77 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -22.50 The AZEK $899.26 million 8.31 -$122.23 million $0.59 81.83

Forward Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The AZEK. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The AZEK beats Forward Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The AZEK Company Inc. offers its products under the brand names of Celtec, Playboard, Seaboard, Flametec, Designboard, Cortec, Sanatec, Scranton Products, Aria Partitions, Eclipse Partitions, Hiny Hiders, Tufftec Lockers, and Duralife Lockers. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

