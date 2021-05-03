Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Compass Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

