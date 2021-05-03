Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $472.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

